Blackstone's Goodman to retire from full-time role at year-end

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) says Bennett Goodman, co-founder of GSO Capital Partners who helped build Blackstone's credit platform, intends to step down from his full time role with the firm and the board at the end of the year.

He'll remain chairman of GSO's business development company and will serve as senior adviser tot he firm.

Goodman co-founded GSO in 2005 and led the sale of the firm to Blackstone in 2008.

In his senior advisor role, Goodman will advise on all aspects of the direct lending business. He will engage in new capital formation and limited partner and investor relations. He'll also participate in deal origination, investment committees, and regulatory matters.