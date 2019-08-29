Tesla looks to Europe

Wedbush Securities says Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is seeing "steady" demand out of Europe that should help neutralize some of the weakness in China.

"We expect a stream of cargo ships to hit Zeebrugge over the coming weeks as the flagship Model 3 is delivered to customers throughout Europe," writes analyst Dan Ives.

"Norway, the Netherlands, and Germany are front and center as the countries with good pent up demand so far for Model 3’s in Europe with orders/lease driven demand being filled over the next month in the region," he adds.

While Ives and team see the Europe development as a positive, it doesn't change their broader demand and profitability concerns on Tesla as a whole. Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Tesla and price target of $220 vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $265.57.

Tesla's deliveries into Europe and the costs piled up making those runs will be a key component of how the Q3 earnings report shakes out.