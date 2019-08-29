Micro Focus sinks 28% after cutting year revenue guidance

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) slumps 28% after warning that constant-currency revenue will fall short of its guidance for the fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2019.

As a result, the board is accelerating a strategic review of its operations.

"Weak sales execution has been compounded by a deteriorating macro environment resulting in more conservatism and longer decision making cycles within our customer base," the company said in an SEC filing.

Sees fiscal 2019 constant currency revenue falling 6%-8% vs. prior expectation of declining 4%-6%.