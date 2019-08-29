Cnooc's H1 profit, revenues rise; sees further production boost

Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) reports H1 profit rose nearly 19% from a year earlier and says it will increase oil production to offset currency effects amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Chinese offshore oil and gas producer says net profit totaled 30.25B yuan ($4.26B) for the six months through June, and revenues rose 3% Y/Y to 108.9B yuan.

H1 oil and gas sales rose 4.4% to 94.28B yuan, with net oil and gas production increasing 2.1% to 243M boe.

Cnooc also cut its all-in production cost further to $28.99/bbl, 8.9% below the year-ago level.

H1 total capital spending jumped 60% Y/Y to 33.7B yuan, in line with the company's pledge late last year to keep it elevated at record rates over the next few years.

Cnooc expects the U.S.-China trade war to have "limited and controllable" impacts, Chairman Yang Hua says.