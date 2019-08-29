ViacomCBS taps Phelps to lead communications, marketing

CBS and Viacom (VIA, VIAB) have further firmed up the executive ranks of their soon-to-be-combined company, naming Julia Phelps to be chief communications and corporate marketing officer for ViacomCBS.

The move will be effective upon the closing of the merger.

Phelps will lead corporate communications, corporate marketing, corporate responsibility, special events and internal creative teams.

She has been executive VP, Communications, Culture and Marketing at Viacom since April 2017. She'll report to ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish.

The company also named Anthony DiClemente to be executive VP of Investor Relations.