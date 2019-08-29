Trevena up 3% premarket on advancement of oliceridine resubmission in U.S.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) is up 3% premarket on light volume in reaction to its update on its efforts to refile a U.S. marketing application for pain med oliceridine. It received a CRL in November 2018 after a close 8-7 Ad Com vote against approval a month prior.

The company has completed enrollment in a healthy volunteer QT study. Topline data should be available next quarter.

Nonclinical work to further characterize the 9662 inactive metabolite has been completed that showed acceptable levels of exposure to the metabolite in nonclinical species.

Drug validation reports have been finished.

It expects to refile the application in Q1 2020.