PetroChina's H1 profit, revenues rise as production climbs

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) reports H1 net profit rose 3.6% from a year earlier, driven by higher crude oil and natural gas sales.

Asia's largest oil and gas producer says net profit rose 3.6% Y/Y to 28.42B yuan (~$4B) for the first six months through June from 27.44B yuan for the year-ago period, as total revenue rose 6.8% to 1.12T yuan.

PTR's H1 production totaled 451.9M barrels of crude oil, or 2.5M bbl/day, up 3.2% Y/Y, and natural gas output increased 9.7% to 1.96T cf.

PTR also reports a 3.1% rise in crude oil throughput at its refineries to 597.4M barrels, or 3.3M bbl/day.

Amid the government's push to increase domestic energy production, PTR says it invested 12.27B yuan in upstream exploration during H1, up 14% Y/Y.

The impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute on PTR's business is limited but the company's trading volume with the U.S. has been affected to a certain extent, says PTR Executive Director and President Hou Qijun.