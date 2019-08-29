Fifth Third sees achieving renewable power goal early

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) sees achieving its 100% renewable power goal three years ahead of its original 2022 target through the opening of its Aulender Hollomon Solar Facility in Hertford County, NC.

The facility was developed as a result of the virtual power purchase agreement announced in March 2018.

The solar farm is expected to generate clean power that is more than or equal to the amount Fifth Third uses in a year and will be resold at market rates into the local electricity grid.

Fifth Third will retire the renewable energy credits from the project and achieve 100% renewable energy.

Built by solar developer SunEnergy1, the solar farm contains over 350,000 solar panels and covers 1,400 acres.