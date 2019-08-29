Appliances Recycling Centers +24% after reporting volume spike

Appliance Recycling Centers of America (ARCI +24.4% ) announces that it's seeing "significant increases" in business in its recycling exchange program.

The company says the higher volume of orders comes from facilities in multiple regions in which the company operates its recycling centers.

ARCI is expecting one of its best fiscal years in recycling.

As a result of this increase in business, the company entered into a $2.5M line of credit with a related party. The line of credit is a debt-only facility and does not include the issuance of any shares of the company's common stock, warrants, or other derivative securities.

Source: Press Release