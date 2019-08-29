Realogy slumps 13% after disclosing end of USAA program

Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) slides 13% after disclosing that the discontinuation of the USAA program at its Cartus affinity business will likely have a material impact at Cartus in 2020.

Sees reduction in in-network homesale transactions for Realogy and its brands.

Sees no material effect on 2019 financial results.

Also announces that Cartus is launching a military rewards program that will offer U.S. military personnel, veterans, and their families residential real estate brokerage services.

The new Cartus program, expected to become effective on Sept. 7, 2019, will seek to provide access to benefits similar to those offered under the USAA Real Estate Rewards Network program, an affinity program between Cartus and the United Services Automobile Association; USAA is ending the USAA Real Estate Rewards Network in order to shift focus to its core mortgage, banking, and insurance businesses.

Previously: Realogy skies 35% after launching TurnKey with Amazon (July 23)