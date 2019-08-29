Bulls praise Zuora's earnings beat

Needham maintains a Buy rating and $18 target on Zuora (NYSE:ZUO), praising the earnings report as "a positive first step" in correcting sales issues.

Analyst Scott Berg says the better-than-expected results suggest "its revamped sales efforts have stabilized bookings and improved visibility into 2H opportunities." But Berg is skeptical on Q3 bookings, as changes could take a full sales cycle to help.

More action: Jefferies reiterates a Buy rating and $29 target, forecasting that ZUO will grow subscriptions at 25% or more "for the foreseeable future."

ZUO shares are up 5.2% to $14.66. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.