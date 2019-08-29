Hopeful trade comments spark strong open for stocks

Stocks sprint to opening gains after a Chinese commerce ministry official indicated the government would not immediately respond to Pres. Trump's latest round of tariff hikes, sparking hope among investors that China may be moving to ease tensions instead of escalating the trade war; Dow +1.1% , S&P +1.2% and Nasdaq +1.5% .

European bourses also enjoy sharp gains, with France's CAC +1.4% , Germany's DAX +1.1% and U.K.'s FTSE +1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both finished -0.1% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P 500 sectors trade higher with particular strength in the trade-sensitive information technology ( +1.7% ), materials ( +1.6% ) and industrials ( +1.5% ) sectors, while the utilities ( +0.3% ) and real estate ( +0.4% ) groups are up modestly.

While equity futures have reacted positively, action in the U.S. Treasury market is subdued, with the two-year yield up a basis point to 1.52% and the 10-year yield 2 bps higher at 1.49%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 98.37.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.6% to $56.14/bbl.

Still ahead: pending home sales