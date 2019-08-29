Guggenheim stays bullish on Live Nation despite 'noise'

Guggenheim is looking past "political noise" to reiterate a Buy rating on Live Nation (LYV +1% ).

Analyst Curry Baker is fading pressure from two Democratic senators on the Justice Dept. to investigate the terms of the company's Ticketmaster merger for potential violations.

"We believe LYV continues to operate under the terms of its consent decree," Baker writes, referring to the decree that is set to expire next summer. Consumers don't love the company's ticketing fees, but those are unlikely to change, Baker says.

The firm reiterated its $80 price target, currently implying 14.5% upside.