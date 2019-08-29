Tokyo emerges as surprise international front-runner for Aramco IPO - WSJ
Aug. 29, 2019
- Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) is considering a plan to split its IPO into two stages and is leaning toward Tokyo as the venue for the second phase, as political uncertainty in the U.K. and China reduces the appeal of London and Hong Kong's markets, WSJ reports.
- The first portion of the IPO would occur on the Saudi stock exchange later this year, followed by an international offering in 2020 or 2021, according to the report.
- Aramco reportedly could seek to raise as much as $50B in a domestic listing, with both domestic and international investors having access to the stock.
- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has pushed for an IPO in New York as a way to deepen Saudi ties with Pres. Trump, but Aramco Chairman Khalid al-Falih has opposed the U.S. option due to concerns that Saudi assets could be targeted by terrorism-related lawsuits.