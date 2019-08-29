Pernod Ricard bets big on whisky

Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF, OTCPK:PDRDY) trades 2.70% higher in Paris after the company snapped up Castle Brands (NYSEMKT:ROX) in a big bet on whisky.

The company took a majority stake in Rabbit Hole bourbon earlier in the summer and nabbed TX whiskey this month.

"Bourbon is a key category in the US which is our single most important market. This deal aligns well with our consumer-centric strategy to offer our consumers the broadest line-up of high-quality premium brands. As with our American whiskies Smooth Ambler, Rabbit Hole and TX, we would provide Jefferson's a strong route to market and secure its long-term development, while remaining true to its authentic and innovative character," says Pernod Ricard CEO Alexandre Ricard.

Pernod also plans to open a distillery in China's Sichuan province to make malt whisky.