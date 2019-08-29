Collectors Universe +4.3% post Q4 results

Aug. 29, 2019 10:21 AM ETCLCTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Collectors Universe (CLCT +4.3%) reports Q4 revenue increase of 15.5% Y/Y to $19.8M.
  • The revenue increase in Q4 comprised of a $1.7M, or 29%, increase in cards and autographs revenues and a $0.9M, or 9%, increase in coin revenues.
  • The improved operating income reflected a higher gross profit margin by 400 bps to 59%.
  • Operating margin increased 1,000 bps to 23%.
  • Cash at June 30, 2019 increased to $19.2M.
  • The company announced cash dividend of $0.175/share payable on August 30, 2019.
  • Previously: Collectors Universe reports Q4 results (Aug. 28 2019)
