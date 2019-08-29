LiveXLive partners with Allied Esports on festival content

Aug. 29, 2019 10:29 AM ETLiveOne, Inc. (LVO)LVOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • LiveXLive Media (LIVX -3.4%) has partnered with Allied Esports on a deal to bring together live music and the burgeoning esports industry.
  • The two have formed a multi-year partnership to run live esports experiences at music events and festivals globally.
  • That will mean combining Allied's HyperX Esports trucks (traveling venues) with LiveXLive's LiveZone traveling studio to form content generation hubs at festivals.
  • "Live Zone Live from the HyperX Esports Truck" will debut in Las Vegas on Sept. 21, the same weekend that LiveXLive will be livestreaming the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
