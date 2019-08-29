Mortgage rates stay steady

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.58% for the week ending Aug. 29, 2019, up from 3.55% in the previous week and down from 4.52% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

"Low mortgage rates along with a strong labor market are fueling the consumer-driven economy by boosting their purchasing power, which will certainly support housing market activity in the coming months," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

Economic reports, though, have been mixed. While the Conference Board's August consumer confidence reading came in stronger than expected, July pending home sales fell 2.5% far more than the consensus estimate of -0.3%.

Financial Time15-year FRM averaged 3.06% vs. 3.03% a week earlier and 3.97% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable mortgage averages 3.31%, down a basis point from a week ago and vs. 3.85% at this time a year ago.

For today, homebuilder stocks are gaining; the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) rises 0.9% .

Mortgage REITs are not; iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) falls 0.8% .

Homebuilder ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, HOMZ

Mortgage REIT ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT