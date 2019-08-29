Golar LNG swings to Q2 loss; TCE rates fall 38% Q/Q
Aug. 29, 2019 10:32 AM ETGolar LNG Limited (GLNG), GMLPGLNG, GMLPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor36 Comments
- Golar LNG (GLNG -2.4%) is lower after seeing Q2 earnings drop into the red following a profit in the previous quarter.
- Golar's $23.4M Q2 net loss compares to a $28.9M net profit during the first three months of the year, and total operating revenues of $96.7M fell from $114.3M in Q1.
- Golar’s time charter equivalent rates also declined to $24.4K/day in Q2 from $39.3K/day in Q1, but TCE was higher than the $19.6K/day in the year-ago quarter; total operating revenues also rose 63% from $59.3K in Q2 2018.
- The company says the reduction in rates reflected a seasonally softer market as well as idle time associated with four dry-dockings, with another three dry-dockings expected in Q3.
- Subject to market conditions, Golar says it plans to complete the previously announced spinoff of its TFDE fleet by year-end 2019.
- Golar LNG Partners (GMLP -3.4%) also is lower after the company swung to a Q2 loss and posted a worse than expected drop in revenue.