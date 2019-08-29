Millicom closes $594M purchase of Telefónica's Panama unit

Telefónica (TEF +0.9% ) has closed on the sale of its Panamanian operation to Millicom (TIGO -0.7% ).

Telefónica Móviles Panamá is the country's leading mobile operator, and Millicom closed the deal through its leading cable operator, Cable Onda.

That's the second closing of three acquisitions planned between the two, after Millicom agreed to take over Telefónica's operations in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

The Panama operation sold for $594M, while the total for the three operations is $1.36B (60% of that -- $814M -- corresponding to Telefónica).