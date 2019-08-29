Shoe Carnival +17% after strong outlook

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) runs up a sizable gain after edging comparable sales estimates (+1.4% vs. +1.0% consensus) and setting FY20 guidance ahead of expectations ($2.77 to $2.83 vs. $2.74 consensus).

"Shoe Carnival's robust assortment of family footwear for back-to-school is resonating with new and existing customers resulting in an acceleration of our August sales. Comparable store sales through the first three weeks of August are up 3.5% compared to a 6.5% increase for the full month of August last year," notes SCVL management in a look ahead.