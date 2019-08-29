Tilson spins negative on Peloton

Whitney Tilson has weighed in on the Peloton (PTON) IPO just days after the filing became public.

"For Peloton, some troublesome signs have emerged. The company's losses have more than quadrupled in the last year. It is embroiled in legal fights over music and patents. Competitors and copycats are moving in aggressively. And the boutique spinning craze has started to wane," writes Tilson.

Peloton does has some heavy-hitting backers, with Tiger Global (20% stake), True Ventures (12%), Fidelity (6.8%) and Catterton (5.4%) all in the mix.