Regulators sound warning on asset-focused mortgages - WSJ

A federal regulator is warning banks to keep standards tight when underwriting a type of unconventional mortgage that focuses on a borrower's assets to determine their ability to repay the loan, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Called asset-depletion or asset-dissipation loans, these loans assume that borrowers draw from assets to cover a mortgage, rather than just income. They're a small but growing segment of the mortgage market.

Traditionally aimed at high-net-worth individuals with portfolios that could be easily converted into cash for mortgage payments, they're now being offered to a broader range of borrowers, including retirees and gig-economy workers.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency top credit-risk official, Richard Taft, said that as banks expand such loans, "examiners have noted weaknesses in policies and practices."

The OCC is asking lenders to tighten underwriting standards to ensure that they don't overestimate borrowers' ability to draw on their assets to pay down their mortgage.

In one example, TD Bank (NYSE:TD) adjusted its asset-depletion program to comply with the OCC requests. Specifically, it now calculates a hypothetical income figure by dividing the borrower's assets by the full term of the loan, rather than a shorter term.

TD offers these kind of mortgages to clients with more than $1M in liquid assets and $5M in net worth.

Related tickers: OTCQB:FMCC, OTCQB:FNMA