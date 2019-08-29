Lynas' full-year profit jumps 50% as rare earth oxide output hits record

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF +2.5% ) reports its second straight full-year profit for the fiscal year ended in June, with net profits after tax jumping 50% to A$80M (US$54M) from A$53.1M in the prior year.

Lynas says FY 2019 EBITDA fell to A$100.7M from A$121.9M while revenues slipped 2.8% Y/Y to A$363.5M from A$374.1M despite record rare earth oxide production of 19.7K metric tons, up 11% Y/Y.

Also, the company's production of neodymium and praseodymium ((NdPr)) rose 8.3% Y/Y to nearly 5.9K mt.

Lynas sales total revenues fell due to market price reductions and a higher proportion of lanthanum and cerium sold during the year, which resulted in a lower average price across the full product range.

Lynas, which has a rare earths processing plant in Malaysia, is developing plans to build a second plant in Texas, but CEO Amanda Lacaze says a final decision on the location has not yet been made.