GMS up 10% post Q1 results beats

GMS (GMS +10.5% ) reported Q1 sales growth of 8.9% Y/Y to $847.2M, and Organic net sales growth of 3.4% Y/Y.

Net sales by products: Wallboard $341.59M (+7.5% Y/Y); Ceilings $129.11M (+11.4% Y/Y); Steel framing $131.83M (+2.1% Y/Y); and Other products $244.64M (+13.6% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 84 bps to 32.3%, reflecting net favorable price-cost dynamics, Titan purchasing synergies, and the prior year non-cash purchase accounting adjustments; and operating margin improved by 162 bps to 5.9%.

Adj. EBITDA was $83.6M (+11% Y/Y); and margin improved by 20 bps to 9.9%.

Cash used in operating activities was $12.44M, compared to $47.82M a year ago.

Net leverage was 3.7 times at the end of the quarter, compared to 4.2 times a year ago.

During the first quarter Company completed the previously-announced acquisition of Hart Acoustical & Drywall Supply. Also, opened two greenfield locations in Manchester, NH and Wichita Falls, TX.

