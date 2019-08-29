H&R Block Q1 'slightly worse' than expected, Morgan Stanley says

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) drops 7.9% after fiscal Q1 revenue missed the consensus estimate.

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Goldstein notes that the "off season" results were slightly worse than expected.

Maintains equal-weight rating; trims price target to $28 from $29.

A favorable tax rate rate helped to offset higher expenses, wrote Goldstein, who continues to see revenue growth at lower end of guidance range and is cautious that assisted volumes can turn positive.

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Hold (1 Outperform, 6 Hold, 1 Underperform, 1 Sell).