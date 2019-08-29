Greif +13% on cost-cutting focus

Greif (GEF +12.6% ) rallies after posting a mixed FQ3 earnings report.

Investors appear to be latching on to the company's guidance, which included a full-year EPS range with a midpoint higher than the consensus mark. Greif also anticipates generating free cash flow of $230M to $250M for the fiscal year.

Greig management says the company faced weaker market demand in containerboard operations and in certain segments of the rigid industrial packaging business. "In light of external headwinds, we are implementing additional optimization measures in parts of our portfolio to lower costs and better navigate challenging market conditions," notes CEO Pete Watson.

