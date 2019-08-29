Limoneira lowers 2019 earnings forecast following "overabundance" of large lemons

Limoneira (LMNR -0.5% ) has downgraded its earnings guidance after an "overabundance" as excessive winter rains in Southern California created an oversupply of large fresh lemons in the citrus industry

The company now expects adjusted EBITDA for 2019 in the range of $7M - $9.5M, down from prior guidance of range of $17M - $22M.

Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be $(0.12) to $(0.22), compared to earlier range of the previous earnings range of $0.25 to $0.45.

Towards the end of the quarter, the large lemon inventory didn't sell as quickly as expected, resulting in lower fresh lemon utilization rates, lower pricing and higher costs than anticipated.

The orange industry also faced low pricing due to oversupply and large sizing of fruit into Q3.

Limoneira continues to expect to grow a tree crop of ~ 7.2M domestic lemon cartons.