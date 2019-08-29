Sibanye eyes 'more positive' H2 performance

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL +0.5% ) confirms it posted an H1 loss, but CEO Neal Froneman CEO says the company had achieved "sound" operating and financial results given the impact of the extended strike at its South African gold operations.

SBGL reported a headline loss for the six months ending in June of $0.54 /share vs. a year-ago $0.04 profit, in line with what the company flagged earlier this week.

H1 adjusted EBITDA fell 47% Y/Y to 2.07B rand from 3.89B rand in the year-ago period, as bullion production tumbled 42% to 344.7K oz. from 598.5K oz.

SBGL says Q2 production jumped 41% vs. Q1 but its Q2 financial performance improved only marginally, due to labor costs and other overheads incurred in May and June.

The miner says improved results from its South African and U.S. platinum group metals operations helped offset the losses from South African gold operations.

For H2, SBGL expects South African gold production of 16K-17K kg, or 514.4K-546.5K oz., of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $1,350-$1,450/oz.

Full-year production is forecast at 24K-25K kg, or 771.6K-803.7K oz.