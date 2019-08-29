Best Buy -9% as tariff overhang lingers

The impact of tariffs in the retail sector has been uneven, but count Best Buy (BBY -8.6% ) in as being in the basket of companies feeling a pinch.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry confirmed today that core products such as televisions, smart watches and headphones will be hit with The Trump administration's 15% tariff on September 1, while explaining the difficulty in issuing back half guidance in the tariff environment.

"There is a bit of art and a bit of science to estimating this and we don't exactly have a precedent for the quantity of moving pieces that we have in place right now," Corie stated on the earnings call. "There’s a few things we are trying to take into account here, including exactly which goods are on the list, when they will be implemented, and what rates," she added.

Best Buy missed the consensus sales expectation, but knocked out its 10th straight quarter of positive comparable store sales with a 1.6% gain.

