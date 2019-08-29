Trans World Entertainment slips 33% post Q2 results

Trans World Entertainment (TWMC -33.3% ) reported Q2 revenue decline of 25.6% Y/Y to $76M.

Fye revenue was $41.7M (-17.4% Y/Y); comparable store sales were down 1.2%.

Etailz revenue was $34.3M (-33.6% Y/Y), decline was due to the vendor rationalization and remediation initiative.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 156 bps to 33.1%.

Loss from operations reduced to $7.4M, from $9.39M last year same quarter.

Adj. EBITDA loss was $6.35M, compare to loss of $6M a year ago.

SG&A was $31.46M (-17.6% Y/Y) and percentage of revenue 41.4% up by 404 bps.

Cash used in operations YTD was $14.96M, compared to $32.94M a year ago.

Company has 203 stores in operation as of August 3, 2019, compared to 241 a year ago.

August 15th, 2019, Company effected a 1-20 reverse stock split of its common stock. All share and earnings per share information have been retroactively adjusted to reflect this reverse stock split.

