Square competition concerns rise as key customer leaves

Losing a client that Square (SQ +1% ) had previously held up as an example of its progress in gaining larger customers has raised some concerns about its competitive chops.

The loss of Joe & the Juice to Adyen, a competitor with a presence in more international markets illustrates that Square is still in an early phase of developing its brand globally and that it's less likely to offer a competitive advantage internationally, Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette wrote in a note.

Square's stock movement reflects the concern. YTD, it's risen 11% vs. the S&P 500's 15% increase in the same period; in the past year, Square is down 23% vs. -0.3% for the S&P 500.

Faucette rates Square at equal-weight.

That agrees with Quant rating of Neutral and SA Authors' average rating of Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).

