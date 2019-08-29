Galaxy Resources earnings hurt by Mt Cattlin lithium mine charge

Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) posted 1H net loss of $172M compared with a profit of $11.5M last year, primarily due to a non-cash impairment charge at its flagship Mt Cattlin mine.

Barring one-off charges, the company reported a net profit of $4.9M; however, revenue fell 68.3% to $28M.

At Mt Cattlin, realized selling price declined 38% to $584/dmt

Galaxy increased its stake in Alita Resources through institutional placement, and subscribed 112.5M Alita shares at A$0.20/share for a total investment of A$22.5M

Galaxy is now the largest shareholder in Alita, holding ~12.22% interest

