Quaker Houghton acquires operating divisions of Norman Hay for £80M

Quaker Houghton (KWR +2.4% ) announces acquisition of the operating divisions of Norman Hay plc, a private UK company that provides specialty chemicals, operating equipment, and services to industrial end markets, for a purchase price of £80M (~$98M).

The divisions are expected to have 2019 revenues of ~£63.5M (~$77.8M) and adjusted EBITDA of ~£11.3M (~$13.8M).

The purchase price represents a multiple of ~7.1x of the divisions' projected 2019 adjusted EBITDA and slightly increases Quaker Houghton's leverage ratio (net debt to adjusted EBITDA) by 0.2x.

Quaker Houghton intends to operate the acquired divisions as a stand-alone business within its Global Specialty Businesses platform.

The transaction is expected to close in October 2019.