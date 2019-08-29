Nat gas pushed higher on Hurricane Dorian uncertainty

Natural gas prices surge (UNG +2.6% ), extending a recent rally ahead of possible supply disruptions related to Hurricane Dorian, with Nymex gas for October delivery +3.3% to $2.296/MMBtu.

Prices closed yesterday at their highest level in a month and are ~10% above a multi-year low hit earlier this month, although they are still down more than 20% YTD on fears of excess supply.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to gain strength as it continues toward the southeastern coast of the U.S., with forecasts warning the storm could reach Category 4 strength.

Gas-focused stocks are sharply higher: RRC +8.6% , EQT +7.7% , AR +6.9% , GPOR +5.4% , SWN +4.7% , CHK +4.7% , COG +3.4% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, GAZB