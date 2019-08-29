Zayo says annual report will be late

Zayo Group (ZAYO -0.4% ) has taken a slightly dip after filing an SEC notification that its annual report will be late.

The main reason for the delay is an inability to assess effectiveness of internal controls, it says. Zayo mentions it uses a cloud-based service automation system from a third party, and as of today the third party hasn't provided a needed attestation report.

Zayo says it does expect to receive that report in a time frame that will allow for filing the annual report within the grace period.