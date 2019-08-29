Apple sets Sept. 10 event, likely for new iPhones

Apple (AAPL +1.6% ) has sent out invitations for a Sept. 10 event, at which it's expected to announce its new iPhones.

But along with that, observers expect pricing details for its subscription television service, along with more general information about service launches.

Apple is reportedly considering a $9.99/month price for the television service.

Media reports have the company announcing three new iPhones, including a successor to the cheaper iPhone XR as well as two "pro" upgrades to the XS and XS Max.