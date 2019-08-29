Lagarde poised to continue loose monetary policy at ECB

Christine Lagarde, who's set to head the European Central Bank in November, appears ready to continue Mario Draghi's loose monetary policy in an effort to increase euro-area inflation.

“The ECB has a broad tool kit at its disposal and must stand ready to act,” Lagarde said in written answers to the European Parliament.

“The precise mix of instruments deployed will have to depend on the nature of the shocks affecting the outlook for inflation as well as on financial market conditions,” she said.

Though she says the ECB has room to cut interest rates further, even though the deposit rate is at -0.4%, it will be important to monitor whether adverse effects from ultra-low interest rates emerge in the future. She may support measures to mitigate side effects on banks, such as tiering, she said.

The euro is down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Euro ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR

European financial ETFs: EUFN, EUFL