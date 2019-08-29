FTC said to be probing Juul

The FTC is investigating the marketing practices of e-cigarette startup Juul Labs (JUUL), sources tell The Wall Street Journal.
The company's policy of using "influencers" is being looked at as a part of the probe.
Juul's marketing practices, particularly with campaigns aimed at teenagers, are already being looked at by the FDA and several state AGs.
Shares of stakeholder Altria (MO -3%) have moved lower since the WSJ report broke. Potential MO merger partner Philip Morris International (PM -2.6%) is also lower.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox