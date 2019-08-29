Campbell Soup Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, August 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+64.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (-10.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cpb has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.