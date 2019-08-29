Big Lots Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-32.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, big has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.