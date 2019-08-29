Stocks extend gains as U.S.-China tensions ease

U.S. stocks touch new session highs, in a second day of gains, as President Trump says U.S.-China trade talks are "at a different level" and Chinese officials indicate they won't immediately retaliate against the U.S.'s latest tariffs.

In an interview on Fox News Radio, the president didn't give any details on what "a different level" means.

Information technology and industrials lead the climb.

The Nasdaq advances 1.6% and the S&P 500 and Dow both rise 1.4% .

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, IT gains 1.9% and industrials increase 1.8% ; utilities ( +0.5% ) and real estate ( +0.8% ) trail the broader market.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index and FTSE 100 Index both closed up 1.0% ; Germany's DAX Index gained 1.2% .

Crude oil is up 1.4% to $56.66 per barrel.

Gold falls 0.6% to $1,539.90 per ounce.

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 4 basis points to 1.516%; 2-year yield rises 2 bps to 1.528%.