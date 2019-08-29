JinkoSolar Holding Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-19.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $931.74M (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jks has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.