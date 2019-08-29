TerrAscend to acquire Bay area cannabis producer

Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF +2.9% ) announces that portfolio company TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF +3.4% ) has agreed to acquire ABI SF, LLC, a San Francisco Bay-area cannabis cultivation facility operator and owner of the State Flower brand.

Under the terms of the deal, TerrAscend will initially buy 49.9% of State Flower equity for $2.85M from the conversion of a previously issued convertible debenture. It has also extended a $3.75M line of credit to State Flower for facility improvements aimed at boosting capacity. TerrAscend will acquire the remaining 50.1% based on future revenue over a predetermined 12-month period.