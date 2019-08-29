Analysts praise VMworld annual event; VMW +2.6%

Mizuho (Neutral, $145 target) says checks at the VMware (NYSE:VMW) event "revealed solid demand for core compute, as well as steady momentum for VMware Cloud," but the firm says on the sidelines with organic growth concerns.

RBC (Outperform, $190) left feeling "better about the strategic fit" of the recently announced Carbon Black and Pivotal Software acquisitions. The firm found the event "helpful to remind investors about the strength of the portfolio of assets."