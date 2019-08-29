Dick Bove says banks selling loans could lead to recession - CNBC

Banks taking the easy route to boost profits could trigger a recession, says Dick Bove, chief strategist at Odeon Capital Group.

If banks decide to sell the loans they own instead of making new ones, a significant recession could develop, he writes on CNBC.com.

Falling interest rates are pressuring banks' profits, making that path more attractive.

"Pension funds and insurance companies are in a panic to obtain instruments with higher yields," Bove writes. "Banks are fighting to obtain good loans but the pricing environment is not facilitating this."

By selling relatively high yielding loans to buyers, the banks would book profits and build funds for reinvesting when yield rise again, he posits.

He points to JPMorgan Chase (JPM +2.8% ), which has used proceeds from loan sales to grow its trading and derivatives portfolios and its securities portfolios.

But if JPMorgan continues this strategy, it will hurt the economy, and if other banks follow that will stress the economy further, Bove writes.

"The Fed will have no power to stimulate growth in this instance. It can cut rates all it chooses but if the banks simply refuse to lend, the rate cuts will only further stimulate the banks’ unwillingness to lend and the desire to sell loans," he concludes.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL