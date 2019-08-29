MarketAxess fall 4.0% as Argus calls stock pricey

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) dips 4.0% after Argus Research analyst Kevin Heal initiates coverage of the stock with a hold rating due to its high valuation.
The stock is trading at 75x Heal's projected 2019 EPS estimate, "well above the multiples of other exchange operators," the analyst wrote in a note.
The high multiple indicates expectations for "sustainable above-peer-average growth, which may not be achievable," he added.
In the past six months, MarketAxess has jumped 66% vs. the financial sector median performance of -6.6%.
The Argus recommendation agrees with Quant rating of Neutral and Sell-Side average rating of Hold (11 Hold, 1 Underperform, 1 Sell).
