BNP Paribas to bid for Deutsche Bank's equity derivatives - Reuters

French bank BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) plans to bid for Deutsche Bank's (DB +1.1% ) equity derivatives book and hopes to reach a deal within weeks, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, is shedding the business as part of a restructuring that CEO Christian Sewing hopes will turn the bank around.

Deutsche plans to auction the business next month, after receiving expressions of interest from banks, private equity firms, and hedge funds, the people told Reuters.

BNP reached a preliminary deal in July to take control of Deutsche Bank's prime brokerage business, which serves hedge fund clients. That deal is expected to be formalized in early September.

Previously: Deutsche Bank launches makeover, plans 18,000 job cuts (July 7)

Related ticker: OTCQX:BNPQY