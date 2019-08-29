SeaWorld falls after hurricane forecast worsens

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS -2.8% ) trades lower on a day that theme park peers Cedar Fair and Six Flags Entertainment are in positive territory.

Right now, the company's largest park in Orlando sits in the middle of the Hurricane Dorian forecast cone. It's too early to tell if park attendance during the three-day holiday weekend will be impacted ahead the storm arrival early next week.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center warns that Dorian could arrive to the Florida coast as a Category 4.