Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rules New York state waived its water quality authority for the Constitution Pipeline, placing the natural gas project back on track after being stalled since April 2016 when state regulators denied a permit.

The FERC vote reversed its earlier finding that the New York review could not be waived following a recent ruling by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals in a relevant case.

Lead developer Williams Cos. (WMB +1.3% ) says it is evaluating next steps while reasserting that the project represents much needed infrastructure for a region confronting natural gas supply constraints.

WMB's joint venture partners are Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) and Duke Energy's (NYSE:DUK) Piedmont Natural Gas.

The 124-mile project is designed to ship as much as 650M cf/day of Pennsylvania gas production to interconnections with the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline in upstate New York.